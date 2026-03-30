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Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Teddy Swims, Myles Smith and more

todayMarch 30, 2026

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Teddy Swims has new music coming. He’s posted a link to presave a track called “Mr. Know It All,” and you can hear a snippet of it now on Instagram. He’s completely wiped his Instagram as well, so there may be more than just a song coming. Since releasing his Grammy-nominated album I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2) in January 2025, Teddy has released a collaboration called “Gone, Gone, Gone” with David Guetta and Tones and I, and a song for the soundtrack of the Netflix show Nobody Wants This.

Myles Smith also has a new song coming: the title track from his debut album, My Mess. My Heart. My Life. The song drops April 10; the album arrives June 11.

After being estranged from them for quite some time, Britney Spears has seemingly reunited with both her sons. Britney shared an Instagram video of herself dancing on a boat and posing with Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline, who she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. In a separate post, she’s posing with Sean alone. While Britney has featured Jayden, her younger son, on her social feeds over the past year or so, this is Sean’s first appearance in two years or more.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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