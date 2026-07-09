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Mike FM Music News

Music producer thought Taylor Swift wedding invite was spam, wife says

todayJuly 9, 2026

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Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift react as the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers play during the first period in Game Four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 12, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Imagine getting an invite to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding and ignoring it. That’s exactly what happened to music producer Garret “Jacknife” Lee, his wife Melissa Garner Lee tells The Huffington Post.

In a piece titled “My Husband Deleted Our Invitation to Taylor Swift’s Wedding. When He Told Me Why, I Lost My Mind,” Garner Lee says her husband thought the invite was “spam” so he never clicked on it and they missed their chance to go.

While Garner Lee says she was upset to miss the wedding, she writes, “A missed wedding will not be what breaks us. We’re stronger than that. Still, it would’ve been fun to see her dress.”

Garret Lee co-wrote and produced “The Last Time” on Taylor’s 2012 album, Red.

Taylor and Travis got hitched on July 3 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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