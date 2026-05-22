NASCAR champion Kyle Busch dies at the age of 41: ‘Sudden and tragic’

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(NEW YORK) — NASCAR champion Kyle Busch has died at the age of 41, according to a statement Thursday from his family, his racing team and NASCAR.

“On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch,” the statement said.

Earlier Thursday, his family said that Busch was hospitalized and undergoing treatment due to a “severe illness,” and that he would not be competing this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The statement on his death hailed Busch as a once-in-a-generation talent.

“He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans,” the statement said.

His family did not provide details on his illness or cause of death.

“His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation,'” the joint statement said.

“NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon,” it continued.

Busch raced full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series for Richard Childress Racing, driving the No. 8 Chevrolet, and part-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, driving the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Spire Motorsports.

He won the NASCAR Cup Series twice — in 2015 and 2019 — and set records in national series wins. His two-decade career included 234 victories among all three NASCAR national series.

Following his last win — a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Dover Motor Speedway on May 15 — a reporter asked Busch why these moments never get old after so many victories.

“Because you never know when the last one is,” Busch responded.

He is also survived by his wife, Samantha, and two children, Brexton and Lennix.

His older brother, Kurt Busch, is also a champion professional stock car racing driver.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.