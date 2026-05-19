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Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Charles Wesley Godwin’s ‘Christian Name’ + a free Nashville Block Party

todayMay 19, 2026

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Gretchen Wilson is booked to perform at Monday’s Freedom 250 Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery.

Tenille Arts, Leah Blevins, Colton Bowlin, Sela Campbell, Colton Dawson, Tyce Delk, Mary Kutter, Steve Ray Ladson, Cody Lohden, Kat Luna, Lily Meola, Robyn Ottolini, Shaylen, Shelby Raye, Coey Redd and TRIPPP are all set to play the fifth annual Ryman & BMI Block Party June 4-6 in Nashville. The free event takes place downtown on the outdoor stage on PNC Plaza.  

Charles Wesley Godwin kicks off The Christian Name Tour July 11 in Fargo, North Dakota. It takes its name from his new album, which arrives July 24 and features “Better That Way” with Luke Combs. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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