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Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Dolly Parton’s Coat collection + The Red Clay Strays’ ‘Demons’

todayApril 23, 2026

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You can check out Ashley McBryde’s performance of her latest hit, “What If We Don’t,” from Wednesday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube.

The new album from CMA vocal group of the year The Red Clay Strays, titled Grateful, will arrive June 5. You can check out the music video for the opening track, “Demons in Your Choir,” now. 

Dolly Parton’s third collaboration with jewelry designer Kendra Scott, The Coat of Many Colors Collection, is out now. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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