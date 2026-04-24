AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Gretchen Wilson’s new ‘Redneck’ single + Braxton Keith ‘Don’t No More’

todayApril 24, 2026

Background
share close
AD

Gretchen Wilson’s new single, “Redneck S***,” will arrive May 1. It’s the first release in her new partnership with Thirty Tigers. 

CMA vocal group of the year The Red Clay Strays will launch their Grateful Tour ’26 on July 30 in Columbia, Maryland. Presales start Tuesday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

Braxton Keith’s “Don’t No More” is out now, ahead of the May 15 release of his first album, Real Damn Deal. He’s set to make his Stagecoach debut on Saturday. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%