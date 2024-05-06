AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Randy’s AI-assisted “Where That Came From” + Dolly’s new collab

todayMay 6, 2024

Randy Travis, his wife Mary, and longtime producer Kyle Lehning were featured on CBS News Sunday Morning to discuss the genesis of Randy’s AI-created track, “Where That Came From.” The romantic ode is Randy’s first new song released since his 2013 stroke. In case you missed the interview, you can watch it now on YouTube.

Maddie & Tae are celebrating the fifth anniversary of releasing their #1 hit “Die From a Broken Heart” with a newly recorded acoustic performance video. You can watch it now on YouTube.

Dolly Parton is teaming up with Christian artist Blessing Offor for a new duet titled “Somebody’s Child.” “the myth, the legend, the queen herself! I can’t believe this is happening, and I can’t wait for you guys to hear that voice!” Blessing captioned his Instagram Reel, which teased an instrumental snippet of the track. “Somebody’s Child” arrives on digital platforms Friday, May 10. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

