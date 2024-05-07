AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Reba takes “I Can’t” to ‘The Voice’ + Brothers Osborne go global

todayMay 7, 2024

Reba McEntire is performing her new song, “I Can’t,” on Tuesday’s episode of The Voice. The track arrives arrives at 9 p.m. CT and is available for presave now.

Brothers Osborne are headed to U.K. and Ireland in January for their Might As Well Be Us World Tour. Presale begins Wednesday, May 8, at 8 a.m. BST, ahead of the general sale on Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m. BST. For a full list of dates, visit tix.to/BrothersOsborneUKTour.

Carrie Underwood has posted a recent photo with Randy Travis to congratulate him on his AI-assisted new song, “Where That Came From.” “Congratulations @therandytravis on the release of #WhereThatCameFrom! I had no idea what you had up your sleeve when we recently met, but I’m so honored that you included me to preview this song…it’s amazing!” Carrie captioned her post.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

