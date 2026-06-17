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Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Redferrin’s ‘Crazy’ video + Maren Morris’ ‘Hard Liquor’

todayJune 17, 2026

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The visualizer for Maren Morris’ “Hard Liquor and Soft Rock” drops Thursday at 9 a.m. CT. The newly recorded song was written during the sessions for her debut album and will be included in HERO: A Second Wind, which drops June 26.

The next preview track from Dan + Shay’s new album, Young, is “Marry You Again.” It drops June 26, ahead of the album’s Aug. 21 release date. 

Former professional motocross racer Redferrin learned bull riding from PBR World Champion J.B. Mauney for his new “Crazy” video

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Written by: ABC News

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