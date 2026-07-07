National motorcycle organization supports safety improvements to SH 46

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A national motorcycle safety organization has announced its support behind proposed safety improvements to State Highway 46 West, a roadway authorities have said has become increasingly dangerous as traffic continues to grow. The 12-mile stretch of SH 46 West between State Highway 16 in Bandera County and Interstate 10 in Boerne is traveled by thousands of drivers every day. According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), 244 crashes were reported along the corridor between 2021 and 2025, including six fatal crashes.

While TxDOT has plans to improve the roadway, some local authorities say those projects aren’t moving fast enough. Concerns over the highway have prompted both the Bandera and Kendall County Commissioners Courts to pass resolutions declaring the roadway inadequate. Officials cite its two-lane design, blind curves and increasing traffic volume as major safety concerns.

Now, the Motorcycle Safety Foundation is backing TxDOT’s proposed improvements, adding national support to local calls for action. TxDOT says it has already invested about $2 million in safety upgrades along the corridor, including new warning signs, rumble strips, pavement improvements and enhanced road markings. The agency also says preliminary data shows crashes along SH 46 West declined by 7% in 2025 compared with 2024.

TxDOT has secured $7 million to design intersection improvements in Bandera and Kendall counties. Those plans include widening intersections and adding dedicated left-turn lanes. Construction is expected to begin in late 2027.

TxDOT is also studying long-term improvements for the corridor, including expanding SH 46 West to four lanes and redesigning several curves. Those larger projects would require additional funding before they can move forward.

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