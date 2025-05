AD

The National Museum of the Pacific War has scheduled a weapons demonstration with gunfire and a flamethrower at the Pacific Combat Zone, 508 E. Austin St., on Saturday, May 24 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Both presentations are part of the museum’s Road to Victory events.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for World War II veterans.

For more information, visit www.pacificwarmuseum.org.

