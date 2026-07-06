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Rev Rock Report

Neil Young revisits ‘Living With War’ with updated tracks

todayJuly 6, 2026

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Neil Young ‘Living With War’ (Reprise Records)

Neil Young has released updated versions of two songs from his 2006 album, Living With War.

According to a post on his Neil Young Archives website, the new versions are part of the Living With War archives collection. He notes that while the collection contains all the original performances, he’s made some “small changes within some songs.”

Examples of those changes can be heard on two tracks that Young has released to YouTube — the title track and “Let’s Impeach the President.”

He notes in his post that “(t)he mix is refocused.” He adds, “The choir is huge and has a band. The hundred voices add incredible depth to the stories of Living With War.”

Released in May 2006, Living With War was Young’s 29th studio album. It contained songs criticizing the George W. Bush administration and the war in Iraq. The album received three Grammy Award nominations: best rock album, and best rock song and best solo rock vocal performance for the track “Lookin’ For a Leader.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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