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Rev Rock Report

Neil Young’s ‘Harvest Moon’ covered by Melvins’ Dale Crover, who appeared in original song’s video

todayJune 17, 2026

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Neil Young performs during 2017 Farm Aid on September 16, 2017 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Matt Kincaid/Getty Images)

Neil Young’s tune “Harvest Moon” has been covered by Melvins’ drummer Dale Crover, who has an interesting connection to the track.

Crover, who was also briefly a member of Nirvana, played a role in the original tune’s release over 30 years ago. You see, the rocker played a younger version of Young in the video for the original “Harvest Moon,” which was the title track off Young’s 1992 album. 

According to Crover’s label, Joyful Noise Recordings, he also “crashed Neil’s car on set” during the video shoot.

Crover has now put his spin on “Harvest Moon” for an EP titled Get Yer Ba-Ba’s Out, dropping Sept. 4. His version is also a mash-up with the Melvins song “The Bit.”

The “Harvest Moon” cover is out now

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Written by: ABC News

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