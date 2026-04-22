Neil Young’s next album will include three 60-year-old songs

Neil Young during day four of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Neil Young has given fans an update on his next album and has revealed it will include three songs he wrote in the ’60s.

In the latest post to his Neil Young Archives website, Young writes that the new album is “quite a special album to me.” He adds, “Music is a gift and when it comes like this I really feel it. Everything here feels so good. I hope you will agree.”

He goes on to say that the album includes five news songs that he recorded with his band The Chrome Hearts, noting they recorded four on day one in the studio, and the fifth on day two.

“We were then out of songs. We needed more,” he writes. “The next morning I had a song going through my head and was playing it. I checked it out in the archives and found it was from 1963, unreleased.”

“There were three more. I found the three others with it … also unreleased!” he continues. “Three 60 year old songs and five brand new ones!”

Young says the album is now “ready to go,” adding, “I cannot wait for you to hear it and I hope it gives you what it gives me.” He says the album is “coming soon.”

But before we get the new album, Young says he’ll be releasing As Time Explodes, a live album he recorded with The Chrome Heart on their 2025 U.S. and European tour. He says the album is “ready to go,” although he doesn’t reveal any details about a possible release date.

Young released his first album with The Chrome Hearts, Talkin to the Trees, in June 2025.