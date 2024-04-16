AD
Rev Rock Report

New Bob Marley immersive experience coming to Las Vegas

todayApril 16, 2024

Courtesy of Trenchtown Productions

The legendary Bob Marley will be celebrated with a new immersive experience coming to Las Vegas later this year.

Bob Marley Hope Road, set to open at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, “invites audiences to enter a world where the heartbeat of one man unites all in celebration.” It will give fans a chance to experience Marley’s Jamaica through musical and visual experiences.

Hope Road will be open seven days a week, with guests offered the option of two different experiences. Bob Marley Hope Road by Day is described as “an illuminating, shared, multi-sensory experience” with digital and analog instillations. There will also be Bob Marley Hope Road by Night, which will feature an intimate show with dancers, DJs, musicians and entertainers celebrating Marley’s music.

“Our family is incredibly proud of this project that honors the life of our father,“ said two of Marley’s children, Cedella and Ziggy Marley, who are among the project’s executive producers. “His legacy lives on through his music and life’s work of empowering and uniting the people. We invite all to be a part of this journey through Bob Marley Hope Road.” 

More information and details about tickets are expected to be announced in the fall.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

