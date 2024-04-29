Sting to play October’s United States Grand Prix

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Sting is set to headline the Germania Insurance Super Stage during the Formula One Pirelli United States Grand Prix, happening October 18-20 in Austin, Texas.

Sting is set to perform on Friday, October 18, with Eminem booked for Saturday, October 19.

Tickets to the Grand Prix include entry to the shows. Single-day tickets are on sale now.

Up next, Sting is set to headline Beachlife Festival in Redondo Beach, California, on May 3, followed by shows in St. Petersburg, Florida, May 9 and 10.

In addition to three shows with Billy Joel this fall, Sting will kick off his Sting 3.0 tour on September 17. The tour will have him backed by guitarist and longtime collaborator Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas. A complete list of dates can be found at sting.com.