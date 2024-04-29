AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Sting to play October’s United States Grand Prix

todayApril 29, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Sting is set to headline the Germania Insurance Super Stage during the Formula One Pirelli United States Grand Prix, happening October 18-20 in Austin, Texas.

Sting is set to perform on Friday, October 18, with Eminem booked for Saturday, October 19.

Tickets to the Grand Prix include entry to the shows. Single-day tickets are on sale now.

Up next, Sting is set to headline Beachlife Festival in Redondo Beach, California, on May 3, followed by shows in St. Petersburg, Florida, May 9 and 10.

In addition to three shows with Billy Joel this fall, Sting will kick off his Sting 3.0 tour on September 17. The tour will have him backed by guitarist and longtime collaborator Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas. A complete list of dates can be found at sting.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%