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Rev Rock Report

New box set highlights Bill Wyman’s blues rock band Rhythm Kings

todayJune 10, 2026

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Bill Wyman’s Rhythm Kings: Ultimate Collection (Edsel)

A new box set dedicated to former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman’s ’90s-era blues rock band, Rhythm Kings, is getting an October release.

The set, Bill Wyman’s Rhythm Kings: Ultimate Collection, is made up 144 songs and includes the group’s five studio albums — 1997’s Strutin’ Our Stuff, 1998’s Anyway the Wind Blows, 2000’s Groovin’, 2001’s two-LP set Double Bill and 2004’s Just For a Thrill.

It also includes two live albums — 2005’s Live, recorded in Germany in 2004, and 2011’s Live Communication, recorded in the U.K. in 2008 — as well as the 2018 collection Studio Time, which features outtakes from recording sessions that took place between 1987 and 2003.

There’s also a new Best of the Bootleg Kings compilation, featuring a set of live performances personally curated by Wyman, plus a 24-page booklet featuring photos from Wyman’s archives and a new interview with the rocker.

Bill Wyman’s Rhythm Kings: Ultimate Collection will be released Oct. 9 and is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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