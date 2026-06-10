New box set highlights Bill Wyman’s blues rock band Rhythm Kings

Bill Wyman’s Rhythm Kings: Ultimate Collection (Edsel)

A new box set dedicated to former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman’s ’90s-era blues rock band, Rhythm Kings, is getting an October release.

The set, Bill Wyman’s Rhythm Kings: Ultimate Collection, is made up 144 songs and includes the group’s five studio albums — 1997’s Strutin’ Our Stuff, 1998’s Anyway the Wind Blows, 2000’s Groovin’, 2001’s two-LP set Double Bill and 2004’s Just For a Thrill.

It also includes two live albums — 2005’s Live, recorded in Germany in 2004, and 2011’s Live Communication, recorded in the U.K. in 2008 — as well as the 2018 collection Studio Time, which features outtakes from recording sessions that took place between 1987 and 2003.

There’s also a new Best of the Bootleg Kings compilation, featuring a set of live performances personally curated by Wyman, plus a 24-page booklet featuring photos from Wyman’s archives and a new interview with the rocker.

Bill Wyman’s Rhythm Kings: Ultimate Collection will be released Oct. 9 and is available for preorder now.