Rev Rock Report

New Margaritaville Parrot bobblehead to raise money for Jimmy Buffett charity

todayApril 26, 2024

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

The late Jimmy Buffett’s life and legacy is being celebrated with a new Margaritaville Bobblehead, officially licensed by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. 

The bobblehead features the iconic Margaritaville Parrot playing guitar, dressed in a Hawaiian T-shirt and wearing a backward baseball. 

The limited edition bobblehead is available for preorder now through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame store. Money raised from the sale will go to Buffett’s Singing For Change Foundation, which “seeks to honor Jimmy’s spirit of giving, helping others, and having fun along the way.” 

“We’re excited to create this Margaritaville Bobblehead as a tribute to Jimmy Buffett’s hit song with a portion of proceeds supporting the incredible Singing for Change organization,” said Phil Sklar, co-Founder & CEO of National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

Buffett passed away September 1 at the age of 76 after a four-year battle with Merkel cell skin cancer, a rare and aggressive form of skin cancer.

Written by: ABC News

