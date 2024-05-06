AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Van Halen’s Michael Anthony still upset about band’s 2007 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

todayMay 6, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Scott Legato/Getty Images

Van Halen was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, and not only did the band not perform, few of the group members attended — and bassist Michael Anthony still seems upset about it.

Sammy (Hagar) and I were the only two from the band that showed up, and we weren’t even in the band at the time,” Anthony shared on The Hook Rocks podcast. “And it was pretty sad, because I turned to Sammy during the show — I forget who was onstage playing — and we were sitting at our table and I go, ‘Sammy, could you imagine if all of us, if we were all here and everybody got along and we got up there? We would kick the a** out of this thing. It’d be an induction ceremony that nobody would ever forget.'”

He added, “And sadly enough, it wasn’t to be.”

The topic came up as Anthony was discussing the failed attempts at a Van Halen tribute tour following Eddie Van Halen’s death, news of which first came to light in 2022.

The reports claimed Metallica’s Jason Newstead was approached by Alex Van Halen to do it, while Joe Satriani was to play guitar, with David Lee Roth also possibly taking part.

As for why it never happened, Anthony shared, “All I can say is — I’m not gonna point fingers — but through all of this there was — one of the ingredients was not, let’s say, playing ball with everybody else. And that’s all I’m gonna say. I’ll let you all figure it out. And that’s why none of it worked.”

But Hagar and Anthony will be playing Van Halen tunes again on Sammy’s The Best of All Worlds tour, launching July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%