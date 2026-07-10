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Mike FM Music News

New Music Friday: Andy Grammer, Teddy Swims and more

todayJuly 10, 2026

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Andy Grammer has released his brand-new single “Best Hearts,” as well as its companion track, “Big Stupid Heart.” The new song “Best Hearts” was inspired by a fan-submitted story that was shared on Grammer’s podcast, Showing Up With Andy Grammer. It started as a mother’s voicemail about her son who was battling mental health issues. Even though he was having a difficult time, he still found the strength to comfort his roommate, who was also struggling.

Malcom Todd has put out his new song “I Just Got Mad.” The song is described as a longtime fan favorite that Todd first started teasing back in 2024. It arrives alongside an official visualizer that was shot and edited by Todd. “I Just Got Mad” is Todd’s first new song since the release of his sophomore album, Do That Again.

Teddy Swims has released his newest single, “Break Up in Reverse.” The heartbreak anthem is a breakup song that doesn’t focus on regret. Instead, the song focuses on his wish to be able to relive the relationship and have it work out in a happy ending this time. Swims also released an accompanying official music video.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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