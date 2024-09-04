New Texas laws went into effect Sept. 1

AD

A series of new laws went into effect on September 1, including one that limited children’s access to social media. House Bill 18, also known as the SCOPE (Securing Children Online Through Parental Empowerment) Act, tightens restrictions for online users under the age of 18. Social media sites will require users to register their age, and minors will be prohibited from making purchases on those sites. Additionally, sites must block and filter harmful materials pertaining to suicide, self-harm, bullying, trafficking, and other exploitation, from minors.

A Federal Judge temporarily blocked the second half of the bill on Friday. For now, social media sites need a parent or guardian’s consent before a minor can create an account, and companies must give parents the ability to supervise a child’s use of the website.

Senate Bill 1841 updates qualifications for family violence shelters, which provide housing and care for victims of domestic abuse.

Senate Bill 4510 changes how agencies and public colleges report financial information to the government.

Senate Bill 241 cracks down on companies that make insulin, forcing transparency over generic versions of the product. Name-brand insulin manufacturers must give written notice if no generic option is available.

House Bill 1710 requires the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to notify a judge if a defendant has served 75 days.

Another law will take effect on January 1, 2025. House Bill 3291 gets rid of state inspections for non-commercial vehicles registered in most Texas counties. Texas drivers will see an increase of $7.50 for registration. Certain counties will still need to get their emissions tested.

