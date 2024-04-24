AD
Nick Jonas’ new movie, ‘The Good Half,’ to get nationwide sneak preview screenings this summer

todayApril 24, 2024

Utopia/Fathom Events

In 2023, Nick Jonas‘ movie The Good Half premiered at the Tribeca Festival. Now it’s finally hitting theaters.

The drama will have nationwide sneak preview screenings on July 23 and July 25 in over 900 theaters. Each screening will come with a virtual conversation between Nick and director Robert Schwartzman, moderated by Kiernan Shipka. You can sign up at FathomEvents.com to be notified when tickets become available.

The movie stars Nick as a struggling writer named Renn, who finally has to face his issues when he goes back home to Cleveland to attend the funeral of his mother, played in flashbacks by Elisabeth Shue

On the plane trip home, he starts a new relationship with a fellow passenger, played by Alexandra Shipp. But once he arrives, he has to interact with the family he’s been avoiding for years: his dad, played by Matt Walsh; his sister, played by Brittany Snow; and his stepdad, played by David Arquette.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

