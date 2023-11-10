AD
Local News

Numerous offices closed Friday for Veterans Day

todayNovember 10, 2023

The City of Kerrville municipal offices and the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will be closed Friday, November 10, in observance of the 2023 Veterans Day holiday.  Municipal offices will resume regular business hours on Monday, November 13, and the library will resume regular business hours on Saturday, November 11.

The city secretary’s office will be closed in observance of the holiday, as well.  Anyone needing assistance can email shelley.mcelhannon@kerrvilletx.gov.  The Parks and Recreation office at Kerrville-Schreiner Park will remain open on Veterans Day.

The Kerr County courthouse, 700 Main Street, and the West Kerr County Courthouse Annex, in Ingram, will be closed Friday.  Both offices will be open on Monday, November 13, resuming regular business hours.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

