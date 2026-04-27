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Buck Country Music News

Old Dominion heads back to Vegas to focus on their hits

todayApril 27, 2026

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OLD DOMINION. HITS. VEGAS (Caesars Entertainment/Messina Touring Group/Live Nation Las Vegas)

“Viva Las Vegas! We had so much fun last year, we’re coming back for round two,” Old Dominion announced on their socials on Monday. 

The band will return to PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Sept. 4-5 for a show that focuses on their hits and fan favorites. 

Their two shows in December focused on their latest album, Barbara, and even featured fully costumed showgirls during “Late Great Heartbreak” and “I Was on a Boat That Day.”

The news release announcing the OLD DOMINION. HITS. VEGAS show promises “an even bigger, hit-driven production” this time.

Presales start on Wednesday, before seats become available to the public on Friday. 

The reigning ACM group of the year will defend their title when the Academy of Country Music Awards returns to MGM Grand Garden Arena in Vegas on May 17. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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