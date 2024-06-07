AD
Local News

Olympic Pool offering rental opportunities

todayJune 7, 2024

The Kerrville Olympic Pool wants to remind residents that the pool has various amenities to rent for exclusive use including picnic areas, the pavilion, and even the entire facility on the weekends for private parties.  The fee to rent the entire facility is $250 plus a $100 deposit which includes lifeguards.  Rental deposits are refundable, and restrictions apply.

To book your reservation, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300.  For more information, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow on Facebook at City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department or Instagram at cityofkerrville.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

