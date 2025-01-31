AD
On This Day, Jan. 31, 2010: Bruce Springsteen, AC/DC & more win at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards

todayJanuary 31, 2025

On This Day, Jan. 31, 2010…

Bruce Springsteen picked up his 20th Grammy at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards, held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The Boss won best solo rock vocal performance for his 16th studio album Working on a Dream. To date, it is the last Grammy Springsteen has won, although he has been nominated four more times since then.

The night’s other winners included AC/DC, best hard rock performance for “War Machine,” Jeff Beck, best rock instrumental performance for “A Day in the Life,” Green Day, best rock album for 21st Century Breakdown and Judas Priest, best metal performance for “Dissident Aggressor (Live).”

The show featured performances by Beck, Elton John, Green Day, Stevie Nicks, Bon Jovi and more.

