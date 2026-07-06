AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

On This Day, July 6, 1957: Paul McCartney meets future Beatles bandmate John Lennon

todayJuly 6, 2026

Background
share close
AD

On This Day, July 6, 1957..

Beatles legends Paul McCartney and John Lennon met for the very first time at St. Peter’s Church in Liverpool, where Lennon’s skiffle group, the Quarrymen, was playing a show.

The Quarrymen’s sometime bass player Ivan Vaughan, who was McCartney’s classmate at the Liverpool Institute, introduced the 15-year-old McCartney to his bandmates, including a 16-year-old Lennon.

McCartney, who impressed Lennon by playing Eddie Cochran’s “Twenty Flight Rock” and other songs at the meeting, was eventually invited to join the group, making his debut in October 1957.

McCartney’s friend George Harrison joined the band about a year later. In 1960, Lennon brought on his art school friend, Stuart Sutcliffe, and the band eventually changed their name to The Beatles.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%