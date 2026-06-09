AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

On This Day, June 9, 2016: Tom Petty, Elvis Costello inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

todayJune 9, 2026

Background
share close
AD

On This Day, June 9, 2016…

Tom Petty and Elvis Costello were among the artists inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame at a gala in New York City.

Petty performed, backed by his band Mudcrutch, but bypassed his hit songs. Instead, he performed “Angel Dream” and the Mudcrutch tune “Forgive it All.” Byrds co-founder Roger McGuinn, who inducted Petty, treated the audience to Petty’s hit “American Girl.”

Costello took the stage with “Alison,” while Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons, who inducted Costello, paid tribute to him with a performance of “Pump It Up.”

The night’s other inductees included “Wild Thing” songwriter Chip Taylor, Marvin Gaye, Nile Rodgers and the late Bernard Edwards of Chic. Lionel Richie received the Johnny Mercer Award.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%