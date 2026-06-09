On This Day, June 9, 2016: Tom Petty, Elvis Costello inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

On This Day, June 9, 2016…

Tom Petty and Elvis Costello were among the artists inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame at a gala in New York City.

Petty performed, backed by his band Mudcrutch, but bypassed his hit songs. Instead, he performed “Angel Dream” and the Mudcrutch tune “Forgive it All.” Byrds co-founder Roger McGuinn, who inducted Petty, treated the audience to Petty’s hit “American Girl.”

Costello took the stage with “Alison,” while Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons, who inducted Costello, paid tribute to him with a performance of “Pump It Up.”

The night’s other inductees included “Wild Thing” songwriter Chip Taylor, Marvin Gaye, Nile Rodgers and the late Bernard Edwards of Chic. Lionel Richie received the Johnny Mercer Award.