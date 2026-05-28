Paul Di’Anno live album announced to accompany upcoming documentary

‘Di’Anno: Iron Maiden’s Lost Singer’ live album artwork. (Cleopatra Records)

A new Paul Di’Anno live album has been announced to accompany the upcoming documentary about the late former Iron Maiden singer.

The set, which was recorded in 2022 in Croatia, is due out June 26. You can listen to its included rendition of the Maiden song “Phantom of the Opera” out now.

“Phantom of the Opera” first appeared on Maiden’s 1980 self-titled debut album. Di’Anno sang on Iron Maiden and its 1981 sophomore follow-up, Killers, before parting ways with the band. He was replaced by Maiden’s current singer, Bruce Dickinson.

The Di’Anno documentary, titled Di’Anno: Iron Maiden’s Lost Singer, will be released June 9 on Blu-ray/DVD and digital. It features appearances by Maiden bassist Steve Harris, Metallica’s James Hetfield and KISS’ Gene Simmons.

Di’Anno died in 2024 at age 66. He’ll be posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Maiden as part of its 2026 class.