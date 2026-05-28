AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

U2 joins Shane MacGowan tribute album

todayMay 28, 2026

Background
share close
AD
’20th Century Paddy – The Songs of Shane MacGowan’ album artwork. (Rubyworks)

U2 has been added to the track list for the upcoming tribute album to late Pogues frontman and fellow Irish artist Shane MacGowan.

Bono and company have put their spin on the Pogues song “Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah” for the compilation, due out Nov. 13.

The album, titled 20th Century Paddy – The Songs of Shane MacGowan, also includes Bruce Springsteen’s previously released cover of “A Rainy Night in Soho.” Other contributing artists include Hozier, who sings the holiday classic “Fairytale of New York” alongside Oscar-winning actress Jessie Buckley, Dropkick Murphys, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Tom Waits and The Pogues themselves.

You can check out the full track list via MacGowan’s Instagram.

MacGowan died in 2023 at age 65.

The Pogues reunited in 2024 and launched a U.S. tour in 2025 featuring original members Spider Stacy, Jem Finer and James Fearnley alongside guest vocalists and musicians. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%