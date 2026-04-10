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Rev Rock Report

Paul McCartney returns to the ‘Billboard’ charts with ‘Days We Left Behind’

todayApril 10, 2026

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Sir Paul McCartney performs at The O2 Arena during his ‘Got Back’ world tour on December 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

The first single off Paul McCartney’s upcoming solo album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, has put the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer back on the Billboard charts.

The tune, “Days We Left Behind,” has debuted at #22 on the Adult Contemporary radio airplay chart. It’s McCartney’s highest debut on that chart since the Wings track “With a Little Luck” debuted at #21 in 1978.

The rocker’s last appearance on the AC chart was back in October 2018, when “Come On To Me,” from his album Egypt Station, peaked at #10, becoming McCartney’s 19th solo top-10 single. His first appearance on the chart as a solo artist was in 1971 with “Another Day,” which peaked at #4.

But that’s not the only chart where “Days We Left Behind” is making its mark. The song also debuted at #7 on the Rock Digital Songs chart.

The Boys of Dungeon Lane will be released May 29. It is McCartney’s first solo album since 2020’s McCartney III.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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