AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Pearl Jam raffling tickets to sold-out NYC show

todayApril 26, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Pearl Jam is raffling off tickets to one of their upcoming sold-out shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

The grand prize winner will receive two tickets to PJ’s September 3 concert at the famed arena. Round-trip travel and a two-night hotel stay will be provided, as well.

You’ll also go home with a signed poster and vinyl copy of the new Pearl Jam album, Dark Matter.

The raffle is being run through the platform Fandiem and is open through June 26. A portion of the proceeds raised will benefit Pearl Jam’s Vitalogy Foundation charity organization.

For more info, visit Fandiem.com.

Dark Matter, the 12th Pearl Jam album and the follow-up to 2020’s Gigaton, dropped April 19. Pearl Jam will launch a North American tour in support of the record May 4 in Vancouver.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%