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National News

Penn State student shot dead near his home in Philadelphia, police say

todayJune 8, 2026

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William Schmidt, 22, was shot and killed about one block from his home in South Philadelphia, June 6, 2026. (WPVI)

(PHILADELPHIA) — Officials at Penn State University said they’re “heartbroken” after a student was shot and killed about one block from his home in Philadelphia.

William Schmidt, 22, was shot at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday and officers found him lying in the road with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to Philadelphia police.

Schmidt was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:47 a.m., police said.

Authorities have not announced any arrests or any motive.

Schmidt was studying digital journalism and media at Penn State World Campus, the university said.

“We are heartbroken over the tragic death of William Schmidt, and we share our deepest condolences with his family and friends,” a Penn State spokesperson said in a statement.

Police urge anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 215-686-3334 or submit an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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