Pioneer Museum offering free admission May 2-3

Pioneer Museum is offering free admission for this year’s May 2-3 Founders Day Celebration (formerly called Lenz Fest), a two-day celebration of the history and heritage of Fredericksburg and Gillespie County.

Dr. Paul Phillips III and Susie Bernard will be the inaugural recipients of the 2025 Pioneer Spirit of Service Award at the May 2 Founders Day Luncheon. Tickets and table sponsors are on sale now. Reserved tables of eight are $1,200 and individual tickets are $75.

For more information, contact Kristy Geistweidt at (830) 990-8441 ext. 401.

