    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Pioneer Museum offering free admission May 2-3

todayApril 21, 2025

Pioneer Museum is offering free admission for this year’s May 2-3 Founders Day Celebration (formerly called Lenz Fest), a two-day celebration of the history and heritage of Fredericksburg and Gillespie County.

Dr. Paul Phillips III and Susie Bernard will be the inaugural recipients of the 2025 Pioneer Spirit of Service Award at the May 2 Founders Day Luncheon.  Tickets and table sponsors are on sale now.  Reserved tables of eight are $1,200 and individual tickets are $75.

For more information, contact Kristy Geistweidt at (830) 990-8441 ext. 401.

Written by: Michelle Layton

