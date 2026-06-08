Plan to spend a ‘Winter’s Night’ with Lady A in December

Lady A’s This Winter’s Night Tour 2026 (Courtesy Lady A/The GreenRoom)

Lady A’s first Christmas run in 2025 went so well, they’re doing it again this year.

The trio’s This Winter’s Night Tour 2026 kicks off Dec. 10 in Northfield, Ohio, with an eight-show run that wraps Dec. 21 with two shows at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

“Last year’s Christmas shows truly filled our hearts with the magic of the season,” Dave Haywood says. “We had so much fun that we couldn’t imagine not doing it again. We can’t wait for everyone to come on out with their loved ones and let’s spread some holiday cheer together.”

Presales start Wednesday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

The trek takes its name from Lady A’s holiday albums, which started with 2010’s A Merry Little Christmas EP and morphed into 2012’s On This Winter’s Night. Volume 2 dropped last September.

This summer, Hillary Scott, Charley Kelley and Dave are playing stadium dates on Tim McGraw’s Pawn Shop Guitar Tour.