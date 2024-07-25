AD
Local News

Portion of Kerrville’s West Water, Center streets to be temporarily closed

todayJuly 25, 2024

The City of Kerrville and its contractor, M&C Fonseca, will be closing segments of West Water and Center streets as they continue progress on the Knapp Road lift station, force main and gravity main project.  The project is a capital improvement of the sewer lines from the Knapp Road lift station to the Jefferson lift station.

The road closures are scheduled to begin on July 30 and last for approximately two days.  Citizens are advised to take note of construction areas as work progresses for road closures and detours.  The City and its contractor will work with affected residents for access to their property during this timeframe.

 

For additional information, visit www.kerrvilletx.gov.

Written by: Michelle Layton

