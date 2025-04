AD

Starting Monday, April 21, a portion of Bear Creek Road will be closed to through traffic in order to accommodate repair work being done on the road.

Bear Creek Road will be closed from Sheppard Rees Road to Freedom Trail.

“We anticipate the work will take about 30 days,” said Kerr County Commissioner (Pct. 1) Tom Jones. Freedom Trail will remain open.

Traffic plates will be installed at culvert crossings during off hours and evenings to allow for safe vehicle passage while cement cures.

AD