Post Malone, Shane Gillis (and Huey Lewis) show the power of beer in Super Bowl Bud Light ad

Photo courtesy of Bud Light

Post Malone‘s Super Bowl ad — his fourth big game spot with Bud Light — is now available for your viewing pleasure.

The spot, set to Huey Lewis & The News‘ #1 hit “The Power of Love,” is called “Big Men on Cul-De-Sac,” and features Posty and comedian Shane Gillis reviving a neighbor’s lame backyard barbecue in the cul-de-sac where they all live.

Posty and Shane crash through the fence with the world’s longest cooler of Bud Light, then invite the rest of the cul-de-sac’s residents to join the party by shooting cans of Bud Light over to them with a leaf blower. Gillis then grills up some meat on his smoker, which doubles as a lawnmower, and Peyton Manning drops by and declares, “This cul-de-sac’s poppin’!”

In a Q&A with Posty shared on Billboard, the chart-topping star say he’s “very passionate about the product” — that’d be Bud Light — and adds that his must-haves for a backyard party are a socks-and-sandals combo and, of course, “a cold Bud Light.”

As previously reported, Posty will headline YouTube’s Super Bowl Tailgate Concert in New Orleans on Feb. 9, ahead of the Chiefs taking on the Eagles.