Premiere date set for Lollapalooza docuseries

todayApril 25, 2024

Paramount+

The Lollapalooza docuseries now has a premiere date.

The three-part Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza will debut May 21 on Paramount+. It’ll follow Lollapalooza’s history from its formation in 1991 as a touring festival to becoming the Chicago destination event it is today, all while exploring the “exciting and strangely symbiotic 30+ year relationship” between Lolla and its founder, Jane’s Addiction front man Perry Farrell.

“Finally, someone cares about the generation that no one cared about,” Farrell says in a press release.

Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza was first announced in 2023 and debuted during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in January.

Meanwhile, Lollapalooza 2024 takes place August 1-4 and features headliners including blink-182, The Killers and Hozier.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

