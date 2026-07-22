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Rev Rock Report

Queen’s ‘Greatest Hits’ named the UK’s biggest album of all time

todayJuly 22, 2026

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Queen’s ‘Greatest Hits’ (Hollywood Records)

Queen’s 1981 Greatest Hits compilation has been named the biggest album of all time by the U.K. Official Charts, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary.

Greatest Hits, which features such Queen classics as “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions,” has sold 7.8 million album units to date.

Coming in at #2 is ABBA’s Gold – Greatest Hits, with Oasis’ What’s the Story Morning Glory, Adele’s 21 and The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band rounding out the top five.

Several other classic albums have landed in the top 10: Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours at #6, Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon at #7, Michael Jackson’s Thriller at #8, Bob Marley & The Wailers’ Legend at #9 and Dire Straits’ Brothers in Arms at #10.

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Written by: ABC News

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