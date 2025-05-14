Rabid bat found dead under pavilion in Kerrville

AD

A fourth positive case of rabies this year has been announced by Kerr County Animal Services. “On Monday, May 12, our office was notified that there was a dead bat under a pavilion in the 100 block of Francisco Lemos Street in Kerrville,” said Kerr County Animal Services Director Reagan Givens. “To me, this case is a good example for people to understand that we can encounter a rabid animal in an area frequented by the public just as easily as we can out in the hills in a remote area.”

It is not known if any person or pet made contact with this latest identified carrier of the deadly, neurological disease, according to Givens. Givens wants to remind citizens that they should never touch or feed a wild animal – dead or seemingly tame. People are also discouraged from feeding and touching stray animals.

In Kerr County, there is a court order requiring all pet owners to have a dog or cat vaccinated against the disease by the time the animal reaches 4 months of age. The vaccines then must be given at least once every three years. Proof of those vaccinations must be kept in the official certificate furnished by the person giving the inoculation.

The certificate must bear the pet owner’s name, address and telephone number, as well as identifying information about the animal, including the species, sex, age, weight, breed and color. Information about the type of vaccine used, as well as the veterinarian’s signature and license number also should be included.

Anyone who notices a wild animal acting strangely is urged to make a note of its physical description, its location, and which direction it might be heading, before calling KCAS at 830-257-3100. After normal business hours, calls should be made to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office at 830-896-1216.

The previous three county cases of rabies this year were also in bats – two confirmed carriers and one specimen deemed untestable due to damage, but which, by law, must be treated as positive in the interest of public safety.

There were 16 total cases of rabies in 2024.

AD