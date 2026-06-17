Report: Cher in talks to provide voice for animated film about bugs

Cher attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony in Cleveland (Courtesy of Disney+ & Rock & Roll Hall of Fame)

Cher is in talks for her first film role since 2018’s Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Deadline reports that the Oscar-winning entertainer may provide the voice for an animated Australian film called Fly Squad — First Strike! The movie is about three insects who team up to find an antidote to a chemical that threatens their survival.

Cher is reportedly interested in voicing the mother of the main character. Deadline notes the project appealed to her because it’s “a fun way to highlight species preservation.”

Cher isn’t the only famous musician involved in the film. Deadline reports that Irish artist Bob Geldof — best known as the driving force behind the 1985 charity concert Live Aid and the charity Band Aid single “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” — is in talks to voice a “legendary insect rock star” who organizes “Insect Aid.”

Cher, who recently turned 80, has been fairly quiet musically, aside from a performance on Saturday Night Live in December.