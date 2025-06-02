AD
Local News

Revel in nature at Kerrville-Schreiner Park Community Day this Saturday

todayJune 2, 2025

The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department invites all residents and visitors to join the fun for Kerrville-Schreiner Park Community Day this Saturday, June 7.  The day will include free day-use entry, family-friendly activities, and outdoor programming in one of Kerrville’s most beloved natural spaces.

Festivities will begin at 8 a.m., with programming designed to appeal to nature lovers, outdoor enthusiasts, families, and visitors of all ages.  Throughout the day, attendees can participate in educational sessions, enjoy local food vendors, and relax with live music in a scenic, community-focused setting.

Schedule of Events:

~8 a.m. Bird Walk and Talk with Riverside Nature Center

~9 a.m. Mountain Biking 101 with Hill Country Bicycle Works

~10 a.m. Plant Swap at the Pollinator Garden

~11 a.m. Free Boat Rentals

~12 p.m. Live Music featuring the Maplewood Brothers

Food and refreshments will be available for purchase from La Tapatia and Barking Dog Ice, who will be on-site from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.  Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets and spend the day enjoying the park’s welcoming environment and community spirit.  Pet owners are reminded that dogs are welcome in most areas of the park; however, they are not permitted at the riverfront.

For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

Written by: Michelle Layton

