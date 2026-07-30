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Rev Rock Report

‘﻿Ride the Lightning’﻿ with Metallica’s ‘﻿Gears of War: E-Day’ ﻿collaboration

todayJuly 30, 2026

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Metallica on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ (ABC/Randy Holmes)

Take a look to the sky just before you start Gears of War: E-Day, it’s the last time you will.

The upcoming video game, the latest installment in the long-running Gears of War franchise, will include a weapon skin inspired by Metallica’s 1984 album, Ride the Lightning.

The Ride the Lightning song “For Whom the Bell Tolls” also soundtracks a new Gears of War: E-Day trailer previewing its multiplayer modes, which you can watch on YouTube.

Gears of War: E-Day will be released Oct. 6 for Xbox Series X/S and Windows. You can preorder the game for early access to its open beta starting Aug. 6.

Metallica, meanwhile, will go from Sera to Sin City when they launch their much-anticipated residency at the Las Vegas Sphere in October.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) ﻿﻿

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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