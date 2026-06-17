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Buck Country Music News

Riley Green to be honored alongside Vince Gill at Nashville Songwriter Awards

todayJune 17, 2026

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Nashville Songwriter Awards (Courtesy NSAI)

Nashville Songwriters Association International will give Riley Green its Songwriter-Artist of the Year honor Sept. 22 during the ninth annual Nashville Songwriter Awards at the historic Ryman Auditorium.

The news comes on the heels of “Change My Mind” becoming Riley’s seventh #1 earlier in June. 

Blake Pendergrass will pick up the Songwriter of the Year award. He notched his first chart-topper in July 2025 with Morgan Wallen’s “Just in Case” and went on to grab three more. 

As previously announced, Vince Gill will get the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award, with Paul Williams picking up the NSAI President’s Keystone Award.

Tickets go on sale July 17 for the night, which will also unveil Song of the Year winner(s), the much-anticipated Songs I Wish I’d Written and the 2026 Legendary Song honor.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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