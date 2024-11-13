Road closures announced for Kerrville’s Holiday Lighted Parade

AD

The City of Kerrville wants to remind the community of street closures that will take place on the day of the Holiday Lighted Parade. The parade procession will journey through Downtown Kerrville on Saturday, November 23 at 6 p.m., and spectators and citizens are asked to plan your routes accordingly.

On parade day, downtown parking on Earl Garrett Street and Water Street will be unavailable beginning at 11:30 a.m. due to Street closures. People are asked to not intentionally leave cars parked downtown, as this creates visibility and safety issues during the parade. Any vehicles left downtown once the barriers are set up will be immovable until the conclusion of the parade. Spectators are encouraged to utilize the free downtown parking garage on Clay Street on the parade day.

For the safety of spectators and participants, various roads along the parade route will be closed.

~ Water Street from SH16 to Washington – beginning at 12 p.m.

~ Earl Garrett Street from Water Street to Jefferson – beginning at 12 p.m.

~ East Main from Westminster to Meadowview – 3 p.m.

~ Clearwater Paseo to H Street – 4-7 p.m.

~ SH27 from SH16 to Earl Garrett – beginning at 5 p.m.

~ Tivy Street to SH27 – beginning at 4:30 p.m.

~ A Street to 27 – beginning at 4 p.m.

~ B Street to 27 – beginning at 4 p.m.

~ C Street to 27 – beginning at 4 p.m.

~ D Street to 27 – beginning at 4 p.m.

~ E Street to 27 – beginning at 4 p.m.

~ F Street to 27 – beginning at 4 p.m.

~ G Street to 27 – beginning at 4 p.m.

~ H Street to 27 – beginning at 4 p.m.

Streets are anticipated to reopen at approximately 8 p.m. following the parade’s conclusion; however, these closures could extend beyond the given time frame. It is illegal to bypass safety signs or barricades, and if caught doing so, fines may be assessed.

For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

