Sammy Hagar shares support for David Lee Roth following apparent tour cancellation

: David Lee Roth performs in concert at ACL Live at the Moody Theater on April 29, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)/Sammy Hagar at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction/ (Disney/Michael Le Brecht II)

David Lee Roth has appeared to cancel all but one of the remaining dates on his Don’t Love Me, Rent Me Tour.

Although there’s been no official announcement, the only show still listed on Roth’s website is his Aug. 7 concert at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota.

News of the cancellation quickly spread on social media, which prompted a response from Roth’s Van Halen replacement, Sammy Hagar.

“Hey Dave, Sammy here. I just got a call from Michael Anthony … about your tour getting canceled. And I want to say from the bottom of my heart, I’m sorry,” Hagar said in a video posted to social media. “I hope you’re well. I hope there’s not a physical problem.”

“Honestly, Mike and I love the fact that you’ve been out there doing it, supporting the greatest band in the world that we were both part of … supporting what we did in this band to keep this music alive,” he added.

Hagar also invited Roth to join him at his The Best of All Worlds residency in Las Vegas in September.

“Sing a couple songs, emcee the damn show, come out and just do what the f*** you do, which is pretty damn entertaining,” he said.

In the caption to the post, Hagar wrote that he hoped the news of the tour cancellation wasn’t AI, noting, “if it is, my post is still coming from my heart and soul.”

“It is so important that this music carry on especially with the AI music out there. those of us that can still go out and play. should do it as long as they can physically and emotionally carry that torch,” he added. “@vanhalen was, should be, and hopefully always will be real live music, not just for our fans, but for the future fans of real rock music.”