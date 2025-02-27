Schreiner Institute student receives West Point appointment

AD

Schreiner Institute student Jackson Fonville is the most recent student to be accepted to the United States Military Academy West Point, according to Shannon Deville, Director. Fonville will report to West Point in June to begin basic training to enter in the fall.

“This has been a lifelong dream of this young man, so we want to highlight Jackson’s success in being accepted,” Deville said. “All of these students face a challenge to be accepted into an academy, yet they continue to pursue their goal with resiliency and dedication and desire.”

Jackson is the son of Chris and Melina Fonville of Houston. According to his father, attending West Point has been a lifelong dream for his son.

Schreiner University has been academically preparing students for more than 20 years to enter the service academies. The Schreiner Institute now has 27 students pursuing military careers, some through Reserve Officers Training Corps. Last year Schreiner Institute earned approval as one of only six academy prep schools in the nation, and this is the first cohort of West Point-sponsored students on campus.

“We are extremely excited and happy to have that designation, and we plan to continue building on that success,” Deville said.

To learn more about Schreiner Institute, visit Schreiner.edu/schreiner-institute/ or call (830) 792-7492.

