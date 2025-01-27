Schreiner Men’s Roll Past McMurry

AD

Abilene – The Schreiner Mountaineers won their road contest against the McMurry War Hawks in convincing fashion, pulling away late for a 109–85 victory. The triumph served as payback for a narrow home loss to McMurry earlier in the season.

Schreiner wasted no time setting the tone, racing out to an 8–2 start behind the energy of seniors Beau Cervantes, Kamden Ross, and Dylan Mackey. Yet any notion of an easy runaway disappeared as the teams traded baskets and the lead—15 times in total—throughout a spirited and entertaining first half. Around the midway point, a three-pointer from Ethan To nudged the Mountaineers ahead 23–22, and moments later, Cervantes dialed up another triple to stretch the margin to 27–24. Later in the half, senior guard Bradley Russell drained a three-pointer immediately upon entering the game and, on the very next possession, Mackey dropped in a smooth floater to give Schreiner its largest cushion of the half at 43–33. By intermission, the Mountaineers held a 49–43 advantage.