Schreiner Men’s Roll Past McMurry

Abilene – The Schreiner Mountaineers won their road contest against the McMurry War Hawks in convincing fashion, pulling away late for a 109–85 victory. The triumph served as payback for a narrow home loss to McMurry earlier in the season.
Schreiner wasted no time setting the tone, racing out to an 8–2 start behind the energy of seniors Beau Cervantes, Kamden Ross, and Dylan Mackey. Yet any notion of an easy runaway disappeared as the teams traded baskets and the lead—15 times in total—throughout a spirited and entertaining first half. Around the midway point, a three-pointer from Ethan To nudged the Mountaineers ahead 23–22, and moments later, Cervantes dialed up another triple to stretch the margin to 27–24. Later in the half, senior guard Bradley Russell drained a three-pointer immediately upon entering the game and, on the very next possession, Mackey dropped in a smooth floater to give Schreiner its largest cushion of the half at 43–33. By intermission, the Mountaineers held a 49–43 advantage.
After halftime, Ross began to impose his will on both ends of the floor—snatching offensive boards, swiping steals, and quickly converting them into extra points. With about 14 minutes left in regulation, Mackey and Ross reeled off back-to-back fast-break layups, pushing the lead to 61–48. From there, Schreiner’s offense kicked into high gear, finishing at a scorching 57.8% from the field while also dominating the glass, 44–32. Cervantes fueled the perimeter attack with 24 points on 8-of-15 shooting—including 6-of-11 from deep—while Ross racked up a double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds, plus three steals and a block. Mackey was everywhere, tallying 16 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and two steals; CJ Ward added 9 points and 8 boards. Even with a few too many turnovers (16), the Mountaineers outscored McMurry 50–34 in the paint and racked up 32 fast-break points.
McMurry, despite finishing with 10 three-pointers and shooting 85.7% from the foul line, could not keep pace. J. Cherry led the War Hawks with 18 points and 13 rebounds, while M. Pena added 12 points of his own. As a team, McMurry shot just 39.7% from the field and committed 12 turnovers.
In the final minutes, Schreiner blew the game wide open with a fadeaway Ross three-pointer that beat the shot clock and a Mackey breakaway dunk that effectively closed the door. With the final seconds ticking away, the Mountaineers secured a commanding 109–85 victory.