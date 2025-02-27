Schreiner students bring home 2nd place in national sport management competition

AD

Students in Schreiner University’s Sport Management program received 2nd place in the Case Study Competition at the 2025 Applied Sport Management Association Conference, held in Cincinnati, OH, on February 14. The local team completed alongside 24 undergraduate teams in all divisions across the country.

For the Case Study Competition, students developed and presented a proposal aimed at establishing a Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) expansion team, according to Dr. Matt Robinson, Associate Professor/Department Chair for the Exercise Science and Sport Management, who served as Advisor. “The team put together a great presentation and proposal,” Robinson said. “It’s a big conference, and we were very happy to receive second place. Our students did a very thorough job, and they did it all as a team. They deserve all the credit.”

The team proposed that the WNBA consider adding a team in the San Antonio market. The proposal looked into opportunities to draw in new viewership, looked at sponsors, and proposed possible partnerships. Team members include Julia Bray, Austin Westfahl, Kameryn Roehrig, and Cole Hansen. Bray and Westfahl also made a second presentation with Robinson titled “Breaking Down Barriers through Special Olympics, a Qualitative Look at Service-Learning and Inclusion.”

The students are in the Schreiner University Sport Management Program, which was developed in the early 2000’s to accommodate students in the Exercise Science Program that wanted to go into managing sport organizations, coaching, or to be athletic administrators. Alumni have gone on to manage semi-pro hockey and baseball teams, event centers, and major athletic and entertainment events.

“Our program has grown every year,” said Robinson, who is in his 7th year at Schreiner University. “As a department, we are one of the largest on campus, and one of our aims is to provide students with opportunities to get involved in applied experiences in sport management.”

Anyone interested in learning more about the program is invited to visit Schreiner.edu or call Robinson’s office at (830) 792-7279.

